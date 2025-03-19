Wild scenes erupt as nurses front court over threats to 'kill' Israelis

Wild scenes erupted at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday as two nurses charged over threatening Israeli patients made their first appearance.

Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, and Ahmad Rashad Nadir, 27, were stood down from their roles at Bankstown Hospital on February 12 after a video emerged allegedly showing them making threats online. Both are currently on conditional bail.

Lebdeh arrived at court at 9am, flanked by about 10 supporters, including several men in black hoodies and her lawyer, Rayan Kadadi. Nadir arrived about 20 minutes later, accompanied only by his lawyer, Zemarai Khatiz.

During the brief hearing, the prosecution requested an eight-week adjournment to prepare its case. The magistrate set the next court date for May 13, excusing both from attending.

Outside court, Khatiz told reporters his client would be contesting the charges, arguing the video was recorded without Nadir’s consent.

"My client will be pleading not guilty to the charges. He will be defending the matter on legal and technical grounds," Khatiz said.

"The video that was captured and recorded, was done without the consent of my client, without his knowledge. And we'll argue for that to be excluded."

Lebdeh left the court about 15 minutes later without speaking to media, shielded by her hooded entourage as she was ushered into a black car.

The video, which went viral last month, showed Nadir and Lebdeh in their NSW Health uniforms engaging with Jewish content creator Max Veifer on the online chat platform Chatruletka.

Lebdeh allegedly boasted about refusing to treat Israeli patients and made threats, while Nadir allegedly said he had sent Israeli patients to "Jahannam" (hell in Arabic).

NSW Police and Strike Force Pearl, a specialist antisemitism taskforce, launched an investigation.

Lebdeh was arrested on February 25 and charged with three Commonwealth offences, including threatening violence, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, and using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend.

Nadir was arrested on March 4 and charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend, as well as possessing a prohibited drug allegedly found in his hospital locker.

In February, Nadir's lawyer Mohamad Sakr said his client had apologised for his remarks.

"By no means does he protect what he has done or hide from it," Sakr said at the time.

A family member of Lebdeh previously told mainstream media she was also remorseful but not ready to speak publicly.

"She will come out and make a statement when she’s ready, but you can’t talk to her now because she’s having a panic attack, an anxiety attack," the relative reportedly said.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler confirmed on February 13 that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW had suspended both nurses’ registrations, barring them from practising anywhere in Australia.

Both remain on bail as the case continues.