Winnipeg man arrested after attempting to stab pastor during sermon

A Winnipeg man was arrested after attempting to attack a pastor during a sermon on Sunday. Police say they responded to a report of an armed male disrupting the service around 6 p.m. at Holy Ghost Church.

The suspect stormed the stage before attempting to grab the pastor and attack him with what appeared to be a knife. Video of the shocking incident was shared online by user JustBins on X.

After the pastor escaped, the suspect then plunged the object into the altar before sitting down in a chair on the stage. He was then detained by an off-duty RCMP officer along with the assistance of other church attendees until Winnipeg police arrived and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Winnipeg resident Pawel Olownia, 50, was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and disrupting a public meeting.