Woke Archbishop sides with chest-beating Muslims over Christians

Archbishop Peter Comensoli is under fire for what many see as yet another woke capitulation, after he publicly defended a large-scale Muslim gathering outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne earlier this month.

The event, part of the annual Ashura procession, drew widespread attention after shocking video footage showed a sea of Muslims dressed in black chanting and beating their chests directly outside Melbourne’s largest Catholic church.

Rather than standing up for the concerns of Christians who felt the provocative display was inappropriate, Comensoli issued a statement effectively siding with the Islamic procession and condemning the planned protest in response.

“This was a peaceful event that has occurred annually for over a decade,” Comensoli claimed. “This procession has been misrepresented in some quarters as an attack on Christians and, specifically, on St Patrick’s Cathedral. This is simply not the case.”

Update from Nick Patterson about the upcoming rally, this Sunday in Melbourne at 2pm, please share this post and the one attached. We need numbers at this. https://t.co/YOeu3yNvv4 pic.twitter.com/Qo3xb6OrXS — Bec Freedom (@BecFreedom) July 21, 2025

He insisted that “like all Victorians, the Islamic community is entitled to exercise freedom of religion. As Catholics, we expect nothing less.”

Comensoli's response has angered many who say he has a track record of appeasing left-wing ideologies while failing to defend the Christian faith.

Critics point to his vocal support for the failed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, public endorsement of so-called climate action, and his move to consult LGBT advisors on how the Catholic institution should “change with the times.” Ironically, that was just a few months after Comensoli was slammed by the same left-wing media over remarks on gay teachers that didn’t align with the progressive narrative. Since then, he appears to have taken every opportunity to virtue-signal his credentials.

This video is being widely portrayed as Muslim Australians deliberately gathering to demonstrate dominance in front of a major Christian cathedral in Melbourne. However, this is not necessarily whats happening. The truth is far worse for Australia.🧵 ⤵️

pic.twitter.com/4mFydBtxcQ — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) July 9, 2025

Now, instead of protecting the sanctity of his own cathedral, Comensoli has turned his ire toward Christians organising a peaceful rally against the 'intimidating' Islamic display surrounding the church.

“I strongly urge people not to attend the rally and hope the organisers have the wisdom to call it off,” he said. “As Catholics, we place our trust in Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace. May He reign in all our hearts.”

But for many Christians, the Archbishop’s words ring hollow, yet another example of a church leader more interested in appeasing woke agendas than defending his own faith.

The protest, organised Nick Patterson, is set to begin at 2pm this Sunday 27 July starting from Fitzroy Gardens.