Woke Aussie musician changes pronouns of popular 80s hit

Controversial Aussie singer G Flip has triggered a fresh social media storm after altering the lyrics of a popular 80s anthem to reflect "non-binary" identity.

The 31-year-old Melbourne-born artist, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, performed a reworked version of It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls, changing the chorus to “It’s raining them” during a performance at MTV Live: Queer Music Week in Los Angeles last month.

“Since it’s Pride, it felt pretty fitting to do ‘It’s Raining Men’, but I’ve changed it,” G Flip told the cheering crowd. “When you sing this song with me, please change the pronouns to 'It's raining them'.”

Wearing a white T-shirt with the updated lyric printed in bold black letters, G Flip jumped on the drums and delivered the new version with a punk-rock energy. She also modified another lyric from the original, swapping “God bless Mother Nature, she’s a single woman too” to “God bless Mother Nature, they’re a single human, too.”

The reworked performance has since gone viral, but reactions have been sharply divided.

“It’s raining, MEN. My gosh, does any song, man or woman, now have to be changed,” one Instagram user commented.

Another slammed the rewrite as “delusional”, saying, “'Men' was the original lyric, so why push a BS propaganda which is clearly disrespectful to the original artist.”

Other users didn’t hold back either, with one calling it “just embarrassing” and another asking, “What’s wrong with men? Are they being replaced in all songs with 'them' or just this one?”

G Flip publicly came out as "non-binary" in 2021 via Instagram, declaring: “I’m nonbinary mother f--kers!” and has since become a loud advocate for gender-diverse representation in music.

The original version of It’s Raining Men was released in 1983.