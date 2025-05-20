Woke millionaire backs Pesutto with GoFundMe donation

Climate 200 founder Simon Holmes à Court has made an unexpected donation to former Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto, contributing $500 to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover Pesutto’s mounting legal bills.

The contribution, confirmed by Holmes à Court to The Age, comes after Pesutto lost a costly defamation case against fellow Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming. The Federal Court last week ordered Pesutto to pay $2.3 million in damages and costs — a sum that could potentially bankrupt him and force him out of parliament.

“It’s unconscionable that entities associated with the Victorian Liberals – with investments approaching $200 million — are prepared to leave John and his family destitute, especially when he was acting as the leader of the party and with the full support of the leadership team,” Holmes à Court said. “Good luck attracting talent to join the party after this debacle.”

Founder of Teal-backing political fundraising group Climate 2000, Simon Holmes à Court, has donated to a GoFundMe page set up for former Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto.https://t.co/zup8LNpSrW — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 20, 2025

The donation has raised eyebrows due to Holmes à Court’s well-known backing of Teal independents through Climate 200, a political fundraising group he established after falling out with former Liberal deputy leader Josh Frydenberg. Climate 200 played a key role in the election of Teal MPs including Monique Ryan and Allegra Spender, and previously supported now-defeated Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel.

Pesutto, who now faces the risk of losing his Hawthorn seat if declared bankrupt, said in a public statement: “Whilst I am taking time to review today’s Court decision with family and advisers, I reiterate that I am determined to continue serving the people of my electorate of Hawthorn and the people of Victoria for as long as they will have me.”

