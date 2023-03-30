Woke Ottawa school trustee turns to censorship to fight criticism | Élie Cantin-Nantel

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial now!

Parents pushing back against woke bureaucrats in the education system has been a growing story over the past year. At first more commonly seen in the U.S., Canadian parents are now trying to take back control over the public education system from these woke ideologues.

One particular bureaucrat who has attracted the ire of these activists is Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Élie Cantin-Nantel joined the show to provide his perspective on a story he's been following closely.

With activists pushing petitions online calling on Kaplan-Myrth to resign, one petition host, Change.org, has deleting petitions against Kaplan-Myrth twice now. Élie told Ezra that:

It doesn't seem that petitions calling for elected officials [to resign] is a no-go on Change.org. It seems that petitions calling for Dr. Nili to resign, somebody who has shown that she cannot take criticism despite taking criticism [being] part of her job description — well, that is unacceptable. You cannot call on her to resign because doing so is apparently a transphobic, antisemitic hate crime; therefore, it does not belong on Change.org to call for a elected person who many constituents are frustrated with to step down.

See more from Élie Cantin-Nantel by following his work over at True North.