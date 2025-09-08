Woke principal targets coaches and students for not bending knee to trans ideology

Here in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, another support for students has been cancelled. That is, Coach Taylor “Teej” Johannesson of H.J. Cody High School. He was let go from the volunteer position he has held for over 10 years, simply because he expressed concern online about how transgender ideology is affecting young people.

Yes, that's right — criticizing an idea is what got him removed from his long-held role as coach.

Consequently, the school and district received dozens of emails from concerned parents, students, other teachers and others who expressed their upset at the decision by the principal and the district in removing Coach Teej.

The team here is not only down one coach, but down two coaches out of four, after a second coach decided to step away from his position in protest of the district and principal's decision to let Coach Teej go.

In response to the community's concerns, one of the teachers at the school decided it would be appropriate to email students and tell them to “stay out of this.”

I was informed that Principal Alex Lambert then began hunting down students who had emailed to express their concerns, now that school has resumed.

She even went so far as to corner an autistic student in an office to pressure them into changing their perspective on the situation. A stark difference from helping the student get the classroom support they were in the office for in the first place.

We did reach out to the principal; in fact, I visited her while in town. She refused to comment on the situation.

School district officials say they are investigating but pointed to Section 33(d) of the Education Act to suggest wrongdoing by the coach. I then asked whether or not they had now infringed upon this section of the act by letting him go, only to receive no response.

We emailed the province, but they remained silent as well, citing the district's investigation.