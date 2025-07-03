🔴 Woke right leader gets DESTROYED in epic debate

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Was this the most important political debate of the year — or a carefully controlled showdown between two wings of the American right? Join Avi live from 5pm AEST as he dissects the face-off between Dinesh D’Souza and Nick Fuentes, moderated by none other than InfoWars' Alex Jones.

The debate, streamed on July 1, tackled one of the most pressing and divisive questions in American politics: Should the United States continue to support Israel in its growing conflict with Iran, or should it step back from foreign entanglements altogether?

D’Souza, a conservative icon and filmmaker, came out in support of Israel — calling the alliance not just strategic but sacred and the moral duty of Western nations. Meanwhile, livestreamer Fuentes, whose views mirror other “woke right” grifters, argued that America must not get involved, slamming U.S. foreign policy as a pattern of endless wars with no benefit to ordinary Americans.

While the debate was civil in tone — with handshakes and compliments exchanged — the ideological split couldn’t have been sharper.

