WOKE WAR on flag and church BACKFIRES as Aussies FIGHT BACK

The flag fiasco stirred up by Mornington Peninsula Shire Council is beyond belief. They tried to quietly vote on a policy that would pave the way for bureaucrats to strip the Australian flag from official council material. And why? Because apparently, it might hurt someone’s feelings.

It’s yet another attack on our national identity by the woke elite. But this time, the people have had enough.

I caught up with Nick Patterson from the Australian Peacemakers, one of the groups standing up to this madness. He told me, “The council want to pass a motion enabling the councillors to remove the Australian flag … because they’ve been indoctrinated into the religion of Marxism and they hate our culture.”

Nick’s not exaggerating. These are the same types who want to tear down statues, rewrite history, and now erase the most recognisable symbol of our national identity and the flag our soldiers fought and died for.

“The Australian flag is a Christian symbol,” Nick explained. “It represents the St George Cross, St Patrick’s Cross and the St Andrew’s Cross. It’s part of our culture, our heritage ... If we don’t stand up for it now, it’ll be gone before we know it.”

After news broke about a planned protest outside council chambers, media reports suggested the council had suddenly announced it would postpone the vote, originally scheduled for 6pm Tuesday, 22 July at 90 Besgrove Street, Rosebud.

It came as Victorian Pride Lobby group, Rainbow Local Government, confirmed with 3AW that the council had even ignored its advice to keep the Australian flag, after it had contacted the council following publication of its draft flag policy.

"Despite our letter, they didn't quite hear us but now the mayor has said that they're going to pull the draft flag policy from tomorrow's council meeting ... They're going to re-table it at a future meeting taking on board, hopefully, our feedback, but what's important is that when it is debated again the council understand the impact on our community and treats our community with dignity and respect," Rainbow Local Government spokesman Dr Sean Mulcahy told 3AW host Tom Elliot.

Dr Mulchay said he had no problem with the Australian flag being 'culturally unsafe' and confirmed advice to the council a month prior, citing concerns over opening "unhelpful debates about our community ... but that's what has happened."

But despite the council's sudden backtracking, Nick says it shows that the public is on his side and the protest will go ahead to finish the job and show the woke council staff that the Australian flag is an important symbol all Australians of all backgrounds should be proud of.

To anyone still on the fence, Nick warns this is just the beginning: “First they remove the flag, then everything else. Eventually you won’t have a culture left at all.”

This comes just days after another controversy in Melbourne: Footage of thousands of Shia Muslims surrounding St Patrick’s Cathedral in a confronting religious display. Nick is organising a second rally on Sunday 27 July at 2pm, starting from Fitzroy Gardens, in response.

“It was a deliberate show of aggression against Christianity,” he said. “We need to show we’re not weak. We need Christian warriors to stand up.”

But for now, all eyes are on Tuesday night’s protest in Rosebud, because if the Aussie flag isn’t safe, nothing is.