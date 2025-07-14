Police forced to protect women attacked as 'RACISTS' for waving Aussie flags
Two patriotic Australian women required police protection from the anti-Israel mob that has held the city hostage for almost two years.
The sight of two Aussie women needing a police line to protect them from a hostile crowd while simply waving their own flag is a stark reminder of how far we've fallen.
This isn't just about a flag, it's about the very fabric of our society being torn apart by those who openly hate this country, and they march every weekend in Melbourne as part of anti-Israel rallies.
Two Aussie women.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 13, 2025
Waving their own flag in Melbourne.
Surrounded by a police line — to protect them from a crowd that openly HATES this country.
This is what happens when you ignore the warning signs.
Mass deportations. Now. pic.twitter.com/19sYnCfcE6
The recent antisemitic attacks in the city, including the firebombing of a synagogue, have only intensified the urgency of this situation and most Australians know this. It must stop.
Yet, here we are, with Aussie women under police guard for expressing their patriotism in their own country. They were abused as "racists" by the hate-fuelled crowd whey were simply holding an Australian flag.
This is not the Australia we want or deserve. Mass deportations are not just a policy, they are a necessity now. The intimidation outside Melbourne's Cathedral, as highlighted by the outcry on social media, shows the level of threat we're facing.
This video is being widely portrayed as Muslim Australians deliberately gathering to demonstrate dominance in front of a major Christian cathedral in Melbourne. However, this is not necessarily whats happening. The truth is far worse for Australia.🧵 ⤵️— Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) July 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/4mFydBtxcQ
We should always defend the democratic right to peaceful protest, but we as a nation need to take a stand against this violent behaviour.
It's time for action, not just words.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/