Police forced to protect women attacked as 'RACISTS' for waving Aussie flags

Two patriotic Australian women required police protection from the anti-Israel mob that has held the city hostage for almost two years.

Avi Yemini
  |   July 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The sight of two Aussie women needing a police line to protect them from a hostile crowd while simply waving their own flag is a stark reminder of how far we've fallen.

This isn't just about a flag, it's about the very fabric of our society being torn apart by those who openly hate this country, and they march every weekend in Melbourne as part of anti-Israel rallies.

The recent antisemitic attacks in the city, including the firebombing of a synagogue, have only intensified the urgency of this situation and most Australians know this. It must stop.

Yet, here we are, with Aussie women under police guard for expressing their patriotism in their own country. They were abused as "racists" by the hate-fuelled crowd whey were simply holding an Australian flag.

This is not the Australia we want or deserve. Mass deportations are not just a policy, they are a necessity now. The intimidation outside Melbourne's Cathedral, as highlighted by the outcry on social media, shows the level of threat we're facing.

We should always defend the democratic right to peaceful protest, but we as a nation need to take a stand against this violent behaviour.

It's time for action, not just words.

PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests!

64,665 signatures
Goal: 70,000 signatures
meta-img

Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat.

Will you sign?

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

