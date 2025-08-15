🔴 WATCH LIVE: Women Will Speak rally faces VIOLENT Antifa threats

Protesters to gather at Victorian Parliament calling for single-sex spaces and free speech protections.

Avi Yemini
  August 15, 2025   |   News Analysis

I’ll be livestreaming on Saturday, bringing you scenes from the steps of Victorian Parliament as Women’s Voices Australia hosts their “Women Will Speak” rally. Kicking off at 11:30am on Spring Street, hundreds are expected to gather to defend women’s rights to single-sex change rooms and sporting competitions.

Organisers say the protest is also a stand against the government’s plan to expand Victoria’s hate speech laws — a move they warn will silence debate.

Antifa and other violent far-left groups have threatened to disrupt the rally and "dismantle and destroy their police protectors".

Back in April, a similar rally descended into chaos when pro-Trans counter-protesters and Antifa members clashed violently with police and female attendees. Placards accused Victoria Police of “protecting Nazis” and “killing queers” as two arrests were made.

If history is any guide, this weekend could be just as heated, and I’ll be there to show you exactly what happens.

