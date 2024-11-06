World leaders react to Donald Trump’s historic White House comeback

World leaders have extended their support and congratulations to Donald Trump following projections of his return to the White House.

This historic political comeback, with far-reaching implications, has stirred enthusiastic responses from allies across the globe.

A wave of excitement built overnight among the former president’s camp, with close supporters gathering in Florida as key swing states Georgia and North Carolina were called in Trump’s favour. But the decisive win came with the projection in Pennsylvania, a swing state worth a significant 19 electoral votes, which all but eliminated any chance of a Democrat victory, as Trump edged closer to the necessary 270 electoral votes.

The win sparked a chorus of support from prominent U.S. allies worldwide. French President Emmanuel Macron led the celebrations, posting on X: “Congratulations, President Donald Trump,” affirming his early endorsement and support.

Among the strongest supporters, Israeli officials were quick to praise Trump. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejoiced on X, exclaiming, “Yesssss, God bless Trump,” while Culture Minister Miki Zohar added: “We are looking forward to the next four years.” This outpouring from Israel’s administration signals high hopes for continued partnership and mutual support between the two nations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an outspoken Trump ally, celebrated the win as a “beautiful victory,” adding, “The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the world.”

Other leaders soon echoed similar sentiments. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko voiced his approval, and UK politician Nigel Farage hailed it as “the most incredible political comeback of our lifetime.” Dutch leader Geert Wilders joined in with an enthusiastic post, “Congratulations President Trump! Congratulations America!”

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele also extended heartfelt wishes, and former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison posted a photo of himself with Trump, writing, “Congratulations President Trump.”

The impact was also felt in financial markets, where the US dollar surged by 1.7 per cent, and the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a four-month high. Bitcoin, buoyed by Trump ally Elon Musk’s vision for crypto-integrated governance, hit a record $75,060, underscoring the market's anticipation of a pro-business Trump administration.