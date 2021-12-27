World's largest 'No Vax-Pass' Christmas party at Calgary City Hall

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The vast majority of restaurants in Calgary bent the knee when it comes to vaccine passports, which has left many excluded from sitting down for a coffee or a nice meal in an establishment for months on end. While not being able to attend a favourite food spot or café may not in itself seem like the end of the world, it is just one example of an ever-growing list of ways that people are being excluded and segregated from participating in society.

Exclusion and isolation should not be sentiments we associate with Christmas, this should be a time of love and togetherness. Even if the inn is full, business owners should be able to find a spot in the manger for wary visitors. Everyone should feel welcome.

On Boxing Day, in reply to the Scrooge-like exclusion of those unwilling to participate in the discriminatory vaccine passport system, Pastor Artur invited folks to head down to Calgary City Hall where he would be serving AAA steaks for free to all. There would also be carolling, presents and good company with no segregation or exclusion. There were also promises of many familiar faces from the freedom movement over the last year, so this was shaping up to be a Christmas party unlike anything we’d seen before.

The day was set to be a cold one, at times nearing -40°C with the windchill, so there were concerns as to whether enough people would show up for the Christmas celebration, but the Calgary freedom family did not disappoint. Hundreds braved the cold for good cheer and great food, and sang Christmas songs that helped to chase away the biting cold.

The sense of inclusion and unity was undeniable, but it did not end as the day wrapped up — it carries on.