Would you 'vax card' your family and friends?

Last Saturday in Edmonton, about 500 people at the Alberta Legislature grounds gathered to protest the vaccine passport requirements for Albertans to gather with their families to celebrate Thanksgiving dinner.

I know it sounds crazy, but currently, in Alberta, it is against the COVID lockdown laws for unvaccinated people to mix with anyone outside their own household.

It's the kind of thing tyrants get away with in some of the more draconian places of the world, but not in a place where the motto is "strong and free."

More like "weak and scared" in Premier Jason Kenney's Alberta.

I asked the people if they were going to snatch a turkey leg and slam the door in the faces of friends and family who could not produce their vax pass. The answer was a resounding "heck no!"

