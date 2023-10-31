Yemen’s Houthi group launches drones and missiles towards Israel

Yemen's Houthi group, supported by Iran, declared that they had dispatched multiple drones and ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday. This claim came on the heels of Israel's defense forces intercepting an "aerial target" near the Red Sea city of Eilat.

This marked the third such operation by the Houthi group aimed at Israel, and as per their military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, more such operations can be expected, Reuters reported. During a televised address, Saree asserted that these attacks would persist as long as Israel continued its "Israeli aggression,” referencing the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, a warning about a potential "hostile aircraft intrusion" was issued in the city of Eilat, leading to moments of panic. However, the Israeli defense systems were prompt in detecting and thwarting the approaching threat. They confirmed that there was no danger posed to civilians and that their defensive measures were successful. No missiles or drones from the Red Sea reportedly made impact in Israeli territories.

Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi group, previously mentioned in October that should the U.S. directly interfere in the Gaza conflict, the group would retaliate using drones, missiles, and other military strategies.

It's worth noting that the Houthi group perceives itself as a component of the "Axis of Resistance," which includes Iranian-backed Shi'ite factions in Iraq and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

Since 2015, the Houthi movement has been engaged in fierce combat against a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. This conflict has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands. Throughout the ongoing conflict, the Houthi group has aimed at strategic locations in the Gulf, with energy facilities in Saudi Arabia being notable targets.