Rebel News Banner Ad - PragerU TDF event

YouTube deletes Donald Trump's appearance on 'Full Send' podcast

The platform alleged Trump's comments about the 2020 presidential election violated its terms of service.

YouTube deletes Donald Trump's appearance on 'Full Send' podcast
Susan Walsh/The Associated Press
Remove Ads

Donald Trump's recent appearance on the immensely popular “Full Send Podcast” has been deleted by YouTube for violating the company's “misinformation policy”, specifically for speaking about 2020 election fraud.

“Youtube has DELETED our trump episode that [has] over 5M views in 24 hours," said Kyle Forgeard, leader of the popular Canadian YouTube channel “Nelk” and it's subsidiary channels which includes their podcast.

YouTube's specific reasoning for deletion is as follows: 

Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube.

During an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Trump stated that he told the Nelk boys “Don't worry it will be taken down because I'm doing it.”

“This is not a free press, Big Tech is a disaster,” the 45th president continued.

Trump's appearance on the podcast remains on Spotify, and is now also hosted in full-length video on the group's website, FullSend.com.

Censorship US Election 2020 Donald Trump United States Big Tech news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Store MCGA Redirect

Make Canada Great Again

Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store!

Shop Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.