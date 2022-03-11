YouTube deletes Donald Trump's appearance on 'Full Send' podcast
The platform alleged Trump's comments about the 2020 presidential election violated its terms of service.
Donald Trump's recent appearance on the immensely popular “Full Send Podcast” has been deleted by YouTube for violating the company's “misinformation policy”, specifically for speaking about 2020 election fraud.
“Youtube has DELETED our trump episode that [has] over 5M views in 24 hours," said Kyle Forgeard, leader of the popular Canadian YouTube channel “Nelk” and it's subsidiary channels which includes their podcast.
Youtube has DELETED our trump episode that over 5M views in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/MqH0ZdREJD— KYLE (@KyleForgeard) March 11, 2022
YouTube's specific reasoning for deletion is as follows:
Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube.
Crazy. pic.twitter.com/ZWlRSbOnZO— KYLE (@KyleForgeard) March 11, 2022
During an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Trump stated that he told the Nelk boys “Don't worry it will be taken down because I'm doing it.”
“This is not a free press, Big Tech is a disaster,” the 45th president continued.
Time to start Full Send politics? https://t.co/HN0UFOSOM5— Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) March 11, 2022
Trump's appearance on the podcast remains on Spotify, and is now also hosted in full-length video on the group's website, FullSend.com.
"I don't spin, I pick." @KyleForgeard from @nelkboys asks Trump about DJ-ing at Mar-a-lago 😂 pic.twitter.com/uQX8IU2rtd— Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) March 9, 2022
