YUCK!! Would you eat free crickets?

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Nicolas Rimoldi, an anti-WEF activist pushing back against globalist overreach, is offering free bugs for attendees to snack on.

Rimoldi brought along a man dressed as a cricket to offer passersby the so-called "alternative protein source" promoted by the WEF’s sustainability agenda.

Poor African kids are the subject of an experiment to determine whether regular bug consumption can improve their nutrition without consideration of potential inflammatory effects from insects.



“These elites don’t even understand why people are protesting,” Rimoldi told Rebel News, highlighting their ignorance on the harm their policies create. His demonstration appeared to mock the Forum's push for insect consumption, a stark symbol of their disconnect from everyday people.

“Insects are a credible and efficient alternative protein source requiring fewer resources than conventional breeding,” reads a WEF blog on the matter. Cricket food production uses about one-eighth of the water and generates one-third of the carbon emissions of a cattle farm.

The Forum supports a shift towards the sustainable farming of insects “for food and animal feed” as a means of combating 'climate change'. According to a Research and Markets report, the edible insect market will reach $3.5 billion by 2029 and grow 28.6% annually between 2022 to 2029.

Australian Sen. Malcolm Roberts: "Net Zero really means net zero food, net zero clothes, net zero freedom



"We've been told, by the UN & the WEF that food will be produced in food manufacturing facilities, producing cultured laboratory meat, bug protein."

The streets of Davos may be flooded with global elites, but voices like Rimoldi’s prove the resistance to this overreach is real and growing. Rebel News is here to amplify those voices and hold the powerful to account.

