120K mail-in ballots go uncounted in Canada's federal election

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to a troubling report from Elections Canada that revealed over 120,000 mail-in ballots went uncounted during the 2025 federal election that saw Mark Carney's Liberals retain control of Parliament.

Nearly one in 10 mail-in ballots cast in this year's Canadian federal election went uncounted, according to Elections Canada. Of the more than 1.3 million ballots cast by mail, over 120,000 weren't tallied by officials.

Elections Canada did not specify whether the 120,000 were unused or late returns, as reported by Blacklock's Reporter.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on the impact this might have had in the tightly contested election.

“Those are just the bulk numbers, that isn't a breakdown per riding, because some of those ridings were sickeningly close,” noted Sheila. The issue isn't a new one, with 2021's COVID-era election also featuring problems with mail-in ballots, she explained.

Individual voters have also been caught abusing the system, leading to fines of around $1,000 for those found guilty.

“The penalties for voters who commit voter fraud is much greater than the actual Elections Canada bureaucracy,” said Lise. 

But mail-in ballots weren't the only controversy surrounding the 2025 federal election. Prior to the campaign kickoff, MPs, particularly Liberals and New Democrats, voted to push back the scheduled election date — securing numerous lavish government pensions for MPs who would qualify, citing the date occurring during Diwali as an excuse.

Nevertheless, an early election was called, but not before former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh locked in his own personal MP's pension. Despite alleged concerns over Diwali, the snap election fell during Easter, which, evidently, was not a problem for MPs.

“This is actually insane, like election interference level insane, which is unlawful here in Canada,” Lise said. “Or it's supposed to be, anyway, if we had a government that took these things seriously.”

Despite the numerous problems with the election, “apparently, it's a conspiracy theory if I bring these things up,” said Sheila.

“Is this a government that was selected or elected? We'll leave that to you, Canada,” added Lise.

