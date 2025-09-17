Catch. Release. Kill: 205 Murder Suspects were under state supervision in 2023 — at time of killings

According to an Order Paper response to MP Marilyn Gladu, Statistics Canada data shows 205 homicide suspects were under bail, probation, or other “supervision” when they killed — all while overall violent crime kept climbing in 2023.

The data, sourced from Statistics Canada’s Homicide Survey, includes suspects who were not behind bars but under forms of legal supervision such as bail, probation, or conditional sentences at the time of their crimes. Homicide, in this context, includes murder, manslaughter, and infanticide.

On May 27, 2025, MP Gladu filed Question No. 14, seeking to determine how many 2023 homicide suspects were on bail/remand, house arrest, parole, other community service, or already wanted on another warrant.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly's September 15, 2025 reply, based on StatsCan data, stated 205 suspects were under state supervision when the killing occurred. That figure covers bail, remand, probation, conditional sentences, and other community programs.

The federal government admitted it could not break down the numbers by parole, house arrest, or active warrants. Data is entirely police-reported.

"Cleared incidents" denote cases where suspects were charged, recommended for charges, or "cleared otherwise" (e.g., suspect suicide, diplomatic immunity, or under 12 years old). StatsCan began tracking this category only in 2019, so its full historical extent is unknown.

The government admits that homicides from previous years may be included in the 2023 count. This revelation aligns with increasing national violent crime trends.

Overall violent crime increased by 4.0% in 2023, meaning Canadians are experiencing more assaults, robberies, and violent encounters even as homicide dipped.

Dangerous offenders are routinely granted bail or weak supervision, leading to predictable and often deadly consequences instead of being incarcerated.