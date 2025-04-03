28 MPs sign genocide pledge against Israel

Subhead:NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was among the left-leaning cohort who accused Israel of genocide yesterday.

Twenty eight MPs signed a pledge to recognize the State of Palestine, increase aid to Gaza, and protect those speaking out against Israel. New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was among the left-leaning cohort who accused Israel of genocide yesterday.

Liberal MP Jenna Sudds, the former Minister of Social Development, was named among the proponents of the pledge. She was later dropped from cabinet.

An anti-Israel coalition drafted the “Palestinian platform,” including members from the Canadian Federation of Students and Queers for Palestine, reported Blacklock’s.

“The Palestinian platform outlines the unified demands of the Palestinian community and committed voters who consider Canada’s position a top election issue,” the group said in a statement.

Singh, in 2023, was asked to retract his statement about Jews and genocide following the October 7 attacks in Israel. “Canada must call for a ceasefire to end the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza immediately,” he said October 16, 2023.

Dozens of Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, following the terrorist attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals.

“We cannot allow for the continuing dehumanization of an entire population,” Singh continued. “When we stop seeing each other as human, when we stop believing each life has value, this is when the seeds of genocide take hold.”

Conservative MP Marty Morantz expressed outrage at Singh's remarks, asking if any country would de-escalate after its people were slaughtered.

All Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs declined, reported Blacklock’s.

Other New Democrats to sign yesterday’s pledge include MP Heather McPherson, the NDP foreign affairs critic, who bolted for the West Bank in January of 2024.

Liberal MPs to sign in addition to Sudds include Salma Zahid, who spearheaded a split within the Liberal caucus soon after the October 7 attacks, and backed a UN ceasefire resolution at the time.

Canada abandoned its years-long policy of supporting Israel in a subsequent UN vote last December in recognizing the “two-state solution.”

UN member states passed a motion 157 to 8 to condemn Israeli settlements in solidarity with Palestinians. It called out “terror against civilians on all sides” but did not name Hamas.

“We voted in favour of this resolution, like many, many others [did] to signal our firm commitment to the two-state solution,” Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, told a UN plenary at the time.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong decried the vote, pledging a Poilievre government would renew support “with our closest democratic allies.”

On September 23, Liberal MPs passed a motion to review potential pathways for Palestinian statehood. A non-binding opposition motion, sponsored by MP McPherson, also passed on March 18 by a 204-118 vote.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, stated that Liberal policy would not change due to an NDP motion, as foreign policy cannot be changed based on an opposition motion.

The Trudeau government recently threatened to arrest Israel's Prime Minister after the International Criminal Court issued warrants for his arrest.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau long championed a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, including in a “long and detailed” December 12, 2023 conversation with Netanyahu. At the time, he outlined support for “an enduring two-state solution.”