WATCH: Trudeau to ARREST Israeli prime minister if he enters Canada

The Trudeau government intends to arrest Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently issued warrants for his arrest.

“We are one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

“We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts,” he added.

PM Trudeau says Canada will comply with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu if he enters the country.



"We will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," he says.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/aumtQFJmIc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2024

Karim Khan, ICC Chief Prosecutor, renewed calls this summer to formalize those warrants, which name Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several Hamas leaders.

In a 49-page legal brief filed August 23, Khan asserted the court's jurisdiction in the matter, claiming both Israel and Hamas are complicit in war crimes, reported the Associated Press. In response, Netanyahu called the ICC a “disgrace” and claimed their allegations were an attack on Israel, who is not a member of the international group.

The named Hamas leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, and Yehya Sinwar have since been killed in combat.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reiterates the Trudeau Liberals' support for the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Canada will abide by its obligation under the ICC treaty," Joly says. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/Vyxvr6QySe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2024

The United States did not follow suit with a commitment to arrest the Israeli national, who is currently in-country on a diplomatic visit. “Do you agree with the U.S. or do you agree that this is a good decision to put out a warrant?” a reporter asked Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I'll let the U.S. take its own decisions,” she replied. “When it comes to us, the Prime Minister was asked that question earlier today. We should all remind ourselves that the situation in Gaza is absolutely catastrophic.”

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry claims that the war has left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced nearly two million more, with the majority of victims either women or children. Those statistics remain disputed.

'The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital,' Trudeau said.



MORE: https://t.co/VUIytBE7M0 pic.twitter.com/lr7jKC8Wtb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 15, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier accused Israel of killing hundreds of Gazans during an alleged bombing of Al Shifa hospital. “The price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” he said at the time, urging the Jewish State to exercise “maximum restraint” in its military operations.

“It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians,” replied Netanyahu over social media.

According to U.S. intelligence, Hamas established an operational headquarters underneath the hospital, a claim all hospital staff have denied.

WATCH: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pressed on his party's motion to officially recognize the government in Gaza.



The NDP motion, however, makes no mention of Hamas, the terrorist group that governs Gaza.https://t.co/9Wj3bkgXB4 pic.twitter.com/cN89VivepA — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 18, 2024

Last December 12, Trudeau had a “long and detailed conversation” with Netanyahu, outlining Canada’s support for “an enduring two-state solution.”

On September 23, Liberal MPs passed a motion to review potential pathways for Palestinian statehood. A non-binding opposition motion also passed on March 18 by a 204-118 vote.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to engage in military operations throughout the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas, the terrorist group that brutally murdered over 1,200 Israeli nationals, including several dual-Canadian citizens.

Dozens more Israeli hostages remain in Gaza with no end to their captivity in sight.

PETITION: Trudeau Must Resign! 32,119 signatures Goal: 40000 signatures Many Canadians agree that Justin Trudeau is the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history. Rebel News repeatedly reports on his government's corruption and failed leadership. The Emperor has no clothes (or moral compass) and Canadians can no longer afford his Liberal/NDP coalition that callously disregards and squanders taxpayer dollars. Please sign our petition if you believe that Justin Trudeau must resign now! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)