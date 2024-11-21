WATCH: Trudeau to ARREST Israeli prime minister if he enters Canada

‘We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international court,’ Trudeau said when asked if he would arrest Israel’s prime minister for alleged war crimes.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   November 21, 2024   |   News

The Trudeau government intends to arrest Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently issued warrants for his arrest.

“We are one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

“We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts,” he added.

Karim Khan, ICC Chief Prosecutor, renewed calls this summer to formalize those warrants, which name Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several Hamas leaders.

In a 49-page legal brief filed August 23, Khan asserted the court's jurisdiction in the matter, claiming both Israel and Hamas are complicit in war crimes, reported the Associated PressIn response, Netanyahu called the ICC a “disgrace” and claimed their allegations were an attack on Israel, who is not a member of the international group.

The named Hamas leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, and Yehya Sinwar have since been killed in combat. 

The United States did not follow suit with a commitment to arrest the Israeli national, who is currently in-country on a diplomatic visit. “Do you agree with the U.S. or do you agree that this is a good decision to put out a warrant?” a reporter asked Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

“I'll let the U.S. take its own decisions,” she replied. “When it comes to us, the Prime Minister was asked that question earlier today. We should all remind ourselves that the situation in Gaza is absolutely catastrophic.”

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry claims that the war has left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced nearly two million more, with the majority of victims either women or children. Those statistics remain disputed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier accused Israel of killing hundreds of Gazans during an alleged bombing of Al Shifa hospital. “The price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” he said at the time, urging the Jewish State to exercise “maximum restraint” in its military operations.

“It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians,” replied Netanyahu over social media. 

According to U.S. intelligence, Hamas established an operational headquarters underneath the hospital, a claim all hospital staff have denied.

Last December 12, Trudeau had a “long and detailed conversation” with Netanyahu, outlining Canada’s support for “an enduring two-state solution.” 

On September 23, Liberal MPs passed a motion to review potential pathways for Palestinian statehood. A non-binding opposition motion also passed on March 18 by a 204-118 vote.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continue to engage in military operations throughout the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas, the terrorist group that brutally murdered over 1,200 Israeli nationals, including several dual-Canadian citizens.

Dozens more Israeli hostages remain in Gaza with no end to their captivity in sight.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-21 19:18:41 -0500 Flag
    What a globalist stooge Trudeau is. He’s their useful idiot in power in Canada. What a willing moron for the Islamists he is too. What an admirer of terrorists and dictators that man child is. Unless he makes a 180-degree turn, he’ll end up in hell. Trudeau is thee worst leader Canada has ever had. Let’s hope he’s forced out of office and Pierre Poilievre is voted in.