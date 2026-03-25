8,500 asylum seekers still housed on taxpayer dime

The same federal response confirms that from 2020 to 2025, Ottawa directly operated hotels to house asylum claimants, citing pandemic-related pressures and strain on provincial shelter systems. In total, more than 61,000 asylum seekers were accommodated in hotels at taxpayer expense before the program was fully shut down on September 30, 2025.

Canada's immigration crisis reveals 3M temporary residents strain housing, healthcare, & jobs; 1 in 5 workers are non-Canadian, sidelining citizens in a tough market



NCC Director @alexbrown17 demands Canada hire Canadians first, end the reliance on cheap foreign labour & close… https://t.co/dI5k6Lrkf1 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 25, 2025

Meanwhile, the cost of providing health care to asylum seekers has surged.

Federal data shows the average annual cost per claimant under the Interim Federal Health Program has nearly tripled in less than a decade, rising from $880 in 2016/2017 to $2,355 in 2024/2025.

Ontario reported the highest per-claimant costs in the most recent fiscal year at $2,595, followed by Quebec at $2,217 and Alberta at $1,934. Some regions saw dramatic spikes over time, including Yukon, where the per-claimant cost jumped to $4,050 in 2024–2025.

I moved a motion to order the production of complete and fully unredacted documents across several federal health programs focused on transparency, decision-making, and financial accountability.



Instead of supporting this, Liberal members are now filibustering to block it.



If… pic.twitter.com/cBhzmqZf5m — Matt Strauss (@strauss_matt) March 24, 2026

The federal government has not provided a total cumulative cost for the hotel program or ongoing housing supports, nor does it verify provincial reporting on how many claimants are currently being housed.