$87 Billion climate spending madness in Calgary

By Adam Soos PETITION: No Climate Emergency The city of Calgary declared a climate emergency in hopes of adjusting the city's emissions to net-zero by 2050. Please sign the petition on this page to stop the climate hysteria. 16,150 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and her largely lackey city council have absolutely lost the plot. Their plan to make Calgary a net-zero city by 2050 is implausible and likely broadly undesirable even in concept to many in the heart of oil country, but when you hear how much of your tax dollars they plan to spend in pursuit of their pipedreams, you’ll rightfully be concerned for their psychological stability — that is if you weren’t already doubting the status of their connection to reality after they declared a climate emergency in November of 2021.

Gondek and company want to spend $87-billion on low carbon technology. Not million... billion. In other words, they want to spend more than $62,000.00 for every man, woman, and child on this unhinged environmental initiative.

An initiative of this hubristic magnitude would seem at home in Mao Zedong’s China, a China that in the late 50s launched the Great Leap Forward which aspired to modernize the country despite a lack of technology, preparedness, and support from the population. No expense was spared; as many as 55 million people died as a result. I am not saying that we will all starve, lose our homes, and fall into unprecedented totalitarian control because of one exuberant policy… but then again, neither did the Chinese.

On face value this just doesn’t make a lick of sense, people are losing their livelihoods, supply chain constraints are mounting, and we are seeing virtually unprecedented inflation precisely as a result of government spending on initiatives like these. These people are maniacal, they don’t care about us in the slightest. They are tipping their hats to their handlers. This is the stuff of World Economic Forum dreams and working-class people’s nightmares.

But beyond the self-evident shock that accompanies the price tag of this plan is the fact that the technology they are hoping will lead us to net zero doesn’t exist yet. We will be spending billions of dollars on prototypes that will be mocked as relics within the decade. We simply are not ready to make this transition. Once sustainable and low-carbon solutions become viable and functional, they will run away with the energy industry on the open market.

Until then, we need oil and gas, and we need to stop this climate hysteria… it does nothing but line the pockets of politicians and their friends, and there is the rub of it, all you have to do is follow the money. When these immense contracts are being dished out just watch where the money goes. Much of it will go east and a great deal more will go to China. Ironically it will likely also go to the places in the world that pollute the most. Justin Trudeau, God forbid Rachel Notley if she wins the next provincial election, and Jyoti have one mission, turn Alberta into a have-not province that is dependent on government to survive. They want us to own nothing, not even the $87-billion worth of carbon tech we paid for with our tax dollars, and be happy.

We have entered a troubling era of unbridled and unaccountable politics, spearheaded by Trudeau and championed by unpopular mayors like Gondek, where future generations will be buried with debt and collective instability due to the ambitions of would-be tyrants bridled only by the few remaining vestiges of a once great democracy. The policy and its associated cost are completely dissociated from reality, from common sense, and ultimately from the people who these politicians swore to represent.

To stand against these unhinged politicians and their climate hysteria, sign our petition at NoClimateEmergency.com.