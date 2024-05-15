'It's a big mistake': Barbara Kay on Montreal police's trepid response to pro-Hamas protests

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian columnist Barbara Kay joined the show to discuss the anti-Israel demonstrations taking place on university campuses across the country.

Kay explained how Montreal police's lackadaisical response to the increasing number of pro-Hamas encampments and protests within the city only empowers the demonstrators who are breaking the law.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was at the scene of anti-Israel protests in Montreal yesterday as police appeared more concerned with her reporting than upholding the rule of law.

.@TheVoiceAlexa reports from in front of a pro-Hamas crowd chanting "Go back to Europe."



Anti-Israel crowds assembled in protest of an Israeli Independence Day rally. Police pushed Alexa away from the mob after they became hostile.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/85DdY4Uvt0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2024

Speaking about the protests in Montreal, Ezra said, "You would think that the university authorities would act. You would think that campus security would act. You would think that the police would act. You would think that with a court injunction there would be action."

"But from the entire establishment — police, politicians, the press, professors — this is just acceptable now. This is the new normal. I find that astonishing," he added.

In Montreal yesterday, a Pro-Hamas supporter flew his drone in my face and found out!



I don’t think he will do that again!https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/NlD7Nn5uIW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 15, 2024

Kay spoke about about why the Montreal police aren't enforcing the law with regards to these protests as was seen recently in Alberta when authorities used flashbangs and tear gas to forcefully remove demonstrators.

"I saw a phrase in a book review earlier today and it was called the 'normalization of deviance,' and this is what is happening on these encampments," she said.

"The police — obviously they're acting according to orders that they're getting from above....the top of law enforcement in Montreal has decided on this policy of going very easy. It's a big mistake."