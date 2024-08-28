'Progressive' media takes aim at Wasaga Beach defecation 'whistleblower'

Concerned Wasaga Beach resident Natty, whose social media video about people defecating on the beach went viral, joined guest host David Menzies on The Ezra Levant Show to discuss a hit piece against her published by the Toronto Star.

The article from the Toronto Star insinuates that the problem isn't as significant as Natty makes it out to be and says her videos have "been used to bolster the anti-South Asian sentiment that is increasingly being pushed in this country."

People are defecating on Wasaga Beach. The OPP is investigating – not those committing this dirty deed, but rather, the whistleblower!



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/ZeGUysjK0f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2024

Speaking about law enforcement's visit to her residence, Natty said, "The whole point of the police coming to my house, I think was a scare tactic."

"From the messages I was receiving on TikTok to the things that people were saying to me actually. I think that happened the day after I called out the mayor for calling me a liar," she said.

Wasaga Beach mayor denies certain people are defecating on the beach — so why is he clamouring for a tent ban?



Wasaga Beach, Ont., is a summertime gem, and has long been a cherished destination for the inhabitants of southern Ontario and beyond. But there’s something putrid… pic.twitter.com/EOHOURsPAT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 30, 2024

Commenting on some people labelling her as 'far right' after her viral videos, Natty said, "I don't keep up with politics, it's just me."

"If I see something wrong or something bothering me or something that is affecting a lot of people that are too scared to stand up, I'm going to use my voice and I'm going to stand up," she said.

"I've been thanked so many times by so many people for talking about the things that I'm now talking about on my platform," she added.

"Because we've been conditioned as Canadians to sit back and watch things completely spiral and not say a thing about it because we're polite, we're too nice. But eventually everyone gets to a breaking point, and I think I just hit mine," she concluded.