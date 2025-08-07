'Stay out of the woods': Nova Scotia bans hiking over wildfire risks

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston banning hiking and fishing in the woods due to an elevated wildfire risk.

Houston made the announcement on Tuesday and said the measures would be in effect starting 4 pm local time. "Please don't do anything that could unnecessarily put you or your family or your neighbours at risk," he said.

"This situation sucks. Summer is one of the best times in Nova Scotia, and we all look forward to getting outdoors and enjoying the scenic beauty that surrounds us," Houston added.

Lise noted the concerning pattern of government overreach across Canada leading to residents not being allowed to use public land over 'safety concerns'.

"What Tim Houston is saying here follows a disturbing pattern that we're seeing across the country of Canada in that the Canadian public is prohibited from using public lands for whatever reason, because of 'safety,'" she said.

Sheila also condemned Houston's new measures, noting there are other less broad actions that can be taken. "Lets be real here, there are some fire risks that he can mitigate without going all this way. You could ban ATVs from the woods," she said.

"By the way, most of these fires are started by arsonists as we know. And you're going to ban the people who care and love the woods from the woods? You know who's going to continue to go to the woods to light fires? Arsonists."

Houston's announcement comes as the province has reportedly seen little rain as of late, with little rain in the forecast in the coming days as well. The measure will be in place until October 15 unless conditions improve significantly.