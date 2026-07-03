'They certainly don't do enough': Montrealers demand action after deadly attack
Montrealers gathered to honour Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and Michel Mizrahi, killed during the June 22 shooting. The vigil became a tribute to two beloved men, and a warning from residents who say antisemitism and political violence are making Montreal dangerous.
Shabbat Montreal and the Mizrahi family welcomed the public and media for a vigil after Alberta resident Seth Scott Hatfield carried out a deadly shooting.
Hatfield’s manifesto contained revolutionary Marxist and antisemitic rhetoric, although police have not publicly confirmed his motive.
One woman said Mizrahi had been a close family friend since she was 20.
“He was the pillar of our community, and he’ll never be forgotten,” she said, recalling how he helped residents unable to afford rent or food.
The gathering also exposed the fear felt by Jewish Montrealers.
“It’s getting very scary for our life,” one woman said. “We’re always being targeted. There’s so much hate on social media.”
Asked whether authorities were doing enough, she replied: “No, they certainly don’t do enough,” warning that “God forbid, another thing like this could happen.”
Rabbi Yisroel Bernath urged mourners not to be consumed by hatred.
“We can’t control the negative forces in this world,” he said. “But what we can control is our response to that.”
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather described both victims as “very wonderful people.” Benredouane was “a policeman who grew up in our community,” while Mizrahi “always gave the shirt off his back for people.”
Housefather called for enforcement against terrorist symbols and hateful conduct at demonstrations. “We need police to enforce the law,” he said. “Terrorist groups are illegal in this country. That should be enforced.”
For the grieving community, the message was clear: honour the dead, support their families and demand action before another tragedy occurs.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-03 19:49:08 -0400The federal government needs to lead by clamping down on CRIMINALS! That would give provinces the authority to also clamp down on them. We must shout down Liberals who have that hug-a-thug mentality.