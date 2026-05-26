'We don't need to integrate': Shocking Islamic conference exposed

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Juno News' Melanie Bennet discussed her latest reporting from this year's Muslim Association of Canada convention in Toronto.

Concerning video from the conference shows an ex-director of the Muslim Association of Canada portraying Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna in a positive light and urging youth to follow in his lead with activism.

In a youth session over Victoria Day weekend, Khaled Al-Qazzaz of the lobby group CMPAC, praised Hasan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood.



His lecture encouraged youth to engage in organized activism rooted in Islamic revival and collective societal change.



Muslim… pic.twitter.com/L8kIviv8fA — Melanie Bennet (@MelanieBennet_) May 23, 2026

Other footage from the conference shows a speaker urging Muslims not to integrate into Canadian society. "I hate the word integrate. This is a tool used to beat the Muslim community with. We don't need to integrate," the man can be heard saying.

Bennet discussed the concerning implications of Canada continuing to allow in large numbers of immigrants from countries with significantly different cultures.

"We have to ask ourselves, as Canadians, as Westerners, we have our own system of laws and culture and so on and so forth, and are we willing to defend that from people who want to use those systems to impose their own," she said.

Bennet also described how during an 'interactive lab,' young Muslims were asked what the main issues facing their community or 'Islamic nation' are and how they can be addressed. One of the most prominent responses displayed on the board was "Jew free."

This occurred at an event drawing thousands in Toronto, backed by an organization long scrutinized by the Canada Revenue Agency for Muslim Brotherhood connections.