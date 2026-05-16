'We've seen our culture under attack': Voices from 'Unite the Kingdom' rally

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie reports from the ground at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London, where UK patriots gathered to make their voices heard.

One woman — who identified herself as ex-military and said she served in the RAF for 12 years — said she was “furious” about the effects of mass immigration on her country.

“I wear my flag proudly because I was born here in this country,” she said. “I was born in Whitechapel, and I wouldn't recognize it now at all… If all these people come in and take over the culture, it's not going to be Britain anymore. It's not going to be Great Britain anymore, and we can't have that.”

Another attendee similarly expressed concern about how the country has changed over the past decade.

“I think if you look back, certainly over the last 10 years we have seen our culture, our religion, our people, our ideologies under attack,” he said. “And people have been scared to say what they truly think… This event is to show people that we are a lot more than what they think we are.”

When asked about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, one man described him as “a puppet.”

“He hates the British people, and he's shown that. He ain't been in power over 2 years, and he's shown that,” he said. “According to Keir Starmer, I'm a racist bigot, but if you look around you, look at the people here… Have you seen any racists here?”

Another man described Starmer as a “vile human being” and “a dictator.”

“We've had enough. We've sort of been down on our knees for a long time, and it's time to stand up and face corruption,” he said. “All we can say is please support us. We are the voices of the British people. We need your support more than ever right now.”