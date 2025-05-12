'Abandoned by Eastern Canada': Calgarians weigh in on separation referendum

Will Alberta leave Confederation? That's been the hot topic here in the province, increasingly so since Premier Danielle Smith proposed changes to the provincial referendum system which allows citizens to vote on issues that matter to them.

One of those issues could be separation after the Liberals won a fourth consecutive federal election. Many in Alberta have had enough and are seriously considering moves to make this happen.

That's exactly why Rebel News hit the streets of Calgary to see what the locals think about Premier Smith's referendum change, and whether or not it's something that might actually come to fruition.

One man said by changing the legislation, she was giving the people of Alberta a chance for their voices to be heard — not sweeping the issue under the rug.

Alberta feels “abandoned” by Eastern Canada, said another, adding that separation would be “very challenging.” Ultimately, he felt the province should have a referendum on the issue, given Ottawa's efforts to restrict oil and gas development.

“She's a joke, that's all I have to say about her,” proclaimed one man about Premier Smith. Another, also critical of separation, claimed “nobody wants it” and that Premier Smith was trying to “force” the issue on people.

Smith has maintained her view of a “sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.”

A woman from Ontario said it was a “very strong” political move by the premier, comparing the situation to Quebec's separation referendum in the 1990s. “I'm hoping that Alberta chooses not to leave Canada because we are stronger as a nation,” she said.

Premier Smith was doing “a really good job,” said a man from British Columbia who has family in Alberta, highlighting how “miserably” the federal government has treated the province over the last decade. The premier's efforts are demonstrating “it's important to pay attention to Alberta issues.”

Another man who thought Canada was best to remain united cautioned that “separation might lead to a lot of downfalls, a lot of things people aren't ready for yet,” he said. “Not knowing what comes in the end, a lot of people might regret it.”