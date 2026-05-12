WATCH: Abbie Chatfield’s Trump assassination THREAT comes back to haunt her

I've seen plenty of left-wing influencers meltdown over the years, but Abbie Chatfield's latest definitely stands out... not for her so called 'apology', but for its hilarious unintended hypocrisy.

Last year, after the shocking murder of a health industry CEO by Luigi Mangione, Chatfield jumped online to stir up trouble and call for more political violence. She posted a rant urging Americans to "do it" to Donald Trump, mocking incels while clearly flirting with calls for violence against the President who had just survived multiple assassination attempts. "Americans, when are you going to do it? Why isn't it already done?" she said, waving around her hand with her fingers used to portray guns.

UNHINGED influencer Abbie Chatfield's WILD Trump 'assassination' call A deranged video by Abbie Chatfield has people calling her out over inciting political violence in the U.S.

Fast forward to today, and it's come back to haunt her. Her boyfriend of equally questionable character, musician Keli Holiday was detained at the US-Canada border and denied re-entry to the United States by border agents despite having all the proper paperwork. He had to cancel his New York shows, abruptly ending his North American tour. His subsequent deportation has led many to link Abbie’s threats against President Trump last year as a primary catalyst for the decision.

Online, the reaction has been brutal with little sympathy for the loony leftist duo. Many commentators were quick to point out the past remarks of Chatfield, sending the assassination video viral again in the US. Chatfield, predictably, ran to social media to gaslight her audience with what can only be described as an insincere 'apology' claiming she was "making a joke, not a tasteful joke, a very distasteful joke... I did not call for the unaliving of Trump."

🚨 Abbie Chatfield reaches find out stage after US visa ban



The social media influencer posted a video 'apology' after her boyfriend, Keli Holiday, was kicked out of the US by border force. The video of Chatfield calling for President Trump’s assassination has gone viral again… pic.twitter.com/bAQU7DM1Yk — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) May 11, 2026

Ever the one to make it all about her, she claimed personal growth instead as the key takeaway saying she's done "so much work to understand the impact" of her words" and needs to "think before" she speaks.

But I'm not buying it, this is the same Abbie Chatfield who's built a career bullying opponents, and defaming people online. Just last year, she paid over $100,000 in a defamation suit for accusing a former friend of supporting child slaughter over his measured views on the Israel-Hamas conflict. She recently faced yet another defamation lawsuit from Harrison Boon of Married at First Sight fame, whom she had labelled an "alt-right freak" supporting Nazis, not surprisingly she had to issue an 'apology' to settle the matter.

Amazing how fast Abbie Chatfield recovered from the “bullying” she was crying about just days ago — now she’s back to lying about and tearing down other women, exactly what she claimed to be a victim of.



Nothing says growth like hypocrisy with a side of fake tears. pic.twitter.com/SvCBeMDFXT — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 14, 2025

It’s been a long list of woes for the social media influencer. Struggling to find the right balance between her over-the-top preaching and calls for political violence, she was even overlooked for a KIIS FM gig for allegedly being too toxic, despite the network happily carrying Kyle Sandilands for years.

Chatfield is predictably blaming stress from media and public scrutiny as she positions herself as the true victim in all of this. It's like she has learnt absolutely nothing. Isn’t it funny how the likes of Chatfield only ever 'apologise' when the consequences finally catch up with them during the find out stage?