UNHINGED influencer Abbie Chatfield's WILD Trump 'assassination' call

Subhead:A deranged video by Abbie Chatfield has people calling her out over inciting political violence in the U.S.#

Far-left influencer and podcast host Abbie Chatfield is facing widespread backlash after sharing a video to TikTok that appeared to suggest so-called “incels” should assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Sydney-based media personality, known for her wild progressive views, posted a clip in which she questioned American “incels” — short for “involuntarily celibate” men — and asked, “when are you going to do it?” while making a gun gesture with her hand.

“Americans, when are you going to do it?” Chatfield said in the video.

Progressive Australian influencer Abbie Chatfield (1.2 million followers) is openly calling for people to assassinate the US President. Zero legal consequences



Meanwhile I face potential prison time and a $23,000 fine for holding a blank sign outside the Chinese Consulate in…

“Why is it not already done? Every day, there’s another [gun symbol] happening, right? Awful for your country, right? Awful, right? Why don’t we redirect this energy to something else ... you know?”

She continued: “There’s all these incels, ‘no one wants to f--k me’, so they go and do [gun symbol]. You know what would actually make people respect you a little bit, and maybe want to f--k you? Is if you did it.

“You’d get heaps of fan mail. Oh my God. Oh my God. Just do it. Like, you’re all doing it every day anyway. Like, I don’t f--king get it.”

Although Trump was not named directly, Chatfield’s followers quickly inferred the target, prompting swift condemnation online.

Abbie Chatfield is melting down after finally catching a taste of the same toxic bile she and her Hamas-loving girlboss-in-arms Clementine Ford love to dish out.



Someone hand her a mirror—because the very behavior she's sobbing over is her daily hobby.



Popcorn out, folks. The…

Chatfield, notorious for her support the Greens, has previously clashed with feminist commentator Clementine Ford, who once called her a “f--king fake” over her views on the Israel–Palestine conflict.

The video comes amid a disturbing rise in politically motivated violence in the U.S., including two recent attempts on Trump’s life.