UNHINGED influencer Abbie Chatfield's WILD Trump 'assassination' call

A deranged video by Abbie Chatfield has people calling her out over inciting political violence in the U.S.

Rebel News
  |   July 27, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Subhead:A deranged video by Abbie Chatfield has people calling her out over inciting political violence in the U.S.#

 

Source: TikTok/AP

Far-left influencer and podcast host Abbie Chatfield is facing widespread backlash after sharing a video to TikTok that appeared to suggest so-called “incels” should assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Sydney-based media personality, known for her wild progressive views, posted a clip in which she questioned American “incels” — short for “involuntarily celibate” men — and asked, “when are you going to do it?” while making a gun gesture with her hand.

“Americans, when are you going to do it?” Chatfield said in the video.

“Why is it not already done? Every day, there’s another [gun symbol] happening, right? Awful for your country, right? Awful, right? Why don’t we redirect this energy to something else ... you know?”

She continued: “There’s all these incels, ‘no one wants to f--k me’, so they go and do [gun symbol]. You know what would actually make people respect you a little bit, and maybe want to f--k you? Is if you did it.

“You’d get heaps of fan mail. Oh my God. Oh my God. Just do it. Like, you’re all doing it every day anyway. Like, I don’t f--king get it.”

Although Trump was not named directly, Chatfield’s followers quickly inferred the target, prompting swift condemnation online.

Chatfield, notorious for her support the Greens, has previously clashed with feminist commentator Clementine Ford, who once called her a “f--king fake” over her views on the Israel–Palestine conflict.

The video comes amid a disturbing rise in politically motivated violence in the U.S., including two recent attempts on Trump’s life.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.