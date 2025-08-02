Abbotsford bows to anti-Conservative, anti-Christian mob — but leaders fight back

Is Abbotsford still B.C.'s Bible belt or just another city caving to the anti-Christian mob?

That’s the question a lot of people are asking after the city council's decision to deny a permit for Sean Feucht’s Let Us Worship concert, becoming yet another Canadian municipal government to shut down a peaceful, Christian worship event under pressure from the radical Left.

Feucht, the American Christian artist known for leading massive outdoor worship gatherings, has been repeatedly blocked from public spaces across the country. One by one, city officials, spurred on by activist outrage and media hit pieces, have revoked permits for his events, citing “public safety” concerns. But critics say that’s just a smokescreen

Now, even Abbotsford, a city with deep Christian roots, often coined "the Bible belt," is falling in line.

“Given the recent publicity surrounding the proposed event, the city believes that the event could potentially attract significant numbers of protesters and counter-protesters in addition to attendees,” the city stated when cancelling the event planned for Mill Lake Park.

“These factors, among others, make the community safety considerations of the proposed event extremely difficult to mitigate, and the city found that no permit conditions could adequately address the potential risks to the public.”

Translation? It’s not “safe” for Christians to worship if those who find Christian views offensive don’t want them to.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about safety. It’s about silencing Christian views that don’t fit the progressive narrative.

Just look at the pattern. The CBC ran a report that kicked off a cancellation campaign for the tour's Halifax concert. The hit piece called Feucht a “MAGA musician” and "anti-abortion," and accused him of being against 2SLGBTQ+ people, without providing any proof that he is.

The report claimed that residents wanted Parks Canada to cancel Feucht’s event during a time when many Canadians didn’t even know who Feucht was. Furthermore, the report didn’t quote a single worshipper looking forward to the concert.

But Abbotsford, B.C.? That one hits differently.

It’s a city with a reputation for having Christian families, churches, and voting Conservative. While its Christian population may have shrunk over the years due to immigration and rising housing costs, faith still runs deep in the community.

So when Abbotsford, of all places, caved after a far-Left cancel mob lobbied them to do so, many citizens, and a growing number of local elected officials, started to push back.

One of the first to express shock over the city's decision was OneBC party leader and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie. In a video posted to X, Brodie blasted the decision and questioned what precedent it sets moving forward. “If you’re a singer who holds conservative political beliefs, does that mean you're not allowed to sing anymore in public?" she asked.

Chilliwack-North MLA Heather Maahs, who had previously committed to attending the Abbotsford worship conference before that city jumped on the cancel wave, called Abbotsford’s decision one that “undermines the principles of an open, democratic society” and raises “serious concerns” about freedom of expression, religion, and peaceful assembly.

Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu sent a formal letter urging the city council to reverse course, stating the ban “appears less about actual risk and more about silencing views some may find controversial.”

He warned that this “sends a chilling message: that expressions of Christian faith are no longer welcome in Abbotsford’s public spaces.”

Federal Conservative MP Sukhman Gill, who represents Abbotsford South, also raised concerns. The MP, who is also a practicing Sikh, said he’d be “deeply troubled” to see his own religious community treated the same way.

Let that sink in. Political leaders from multiple parties and faith backgrounds are calling out Abbotsford’s move for what it is: discrimination.

Meanwhile, a church in Montreal that dared to host a Feucht event was fined $2,500, even after someone threw smoke bombs at the worship team during the service.

Would Canadian officials ever fine a mosque, a gurdwara, or a synagogue in Canada after they were just attacked?

Highly unlikely.

During COVID, Canada locked up our pastors. Following false residential school unmarked graves discovery claims, radicals burnt our churches while leaders excused the acts. Now we are blocking the worship of social conservative Christians.

Feucht’s Let Us Worship tour has already been denied multiple permits, but the shows are still going on. Their team is currently looking for a private venue, and in the meantime, we are inviting you to join the pushback by signing and sharing our petition at LetUsWorship.ca.