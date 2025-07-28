'It's wild': Sean Feucht says Canada opposed his shows more than Iraq, Turkey

Christian pastor and musician Sean Feucht has been the most controversial man in Canada over the past week.

Feucht, an American, has drawn the ire of left-wing radicals across the country, with his Let Us Worship shows being cancelled by federal and municipal authorities.

Early in the week, Feucht's show, scheduled at a national historic site in Halifax, was nixed by Parks Canada officials over “heightened public safety concerns.”

More cancellations followed, including in Quebec.

But, as they say, the show must go on — and, with the support of brave churches, Feucht found venues to host his musical worship performances.

Despite the officials' and protesters' attempts to stop the show, the Ministerios Restauración Church stepped in to offer the performer a venue. The church was fined $2,500 for hosting Feucht's event.

During his stop in Toronto at Catch the Fire Church, Feucht weighed in on the challenges he's faced since entering Canada.

Detailing shows he's held across all 50 U.S. state capitals and even the Middle East and Africa, Feucht said the place that he's seen the biggest resistance to his worship performances has been in Canada.

“It's wild,” he said. “Not Iraq or Turkey, but Canada. You know what that tells me? The enemy only messes with nations that he's scared of.”

The backlash against his performance was something of a blessing, Feucht explained.

“More people are talking about worship in Canada,” he told the crowd. “More cameras, more news outlets, everyone's talking about worship in Canada — it's provoking a national dialogue.”

Despite the criticism, Feucht said he was still filled with joy.

“And you know what? If God can fill me with joy, if God can fill our team, our band with joy after Antifa threw smoke bombs at us during worship, after we were run off the road on the highway, if we can be carrying joy, then tonight joy can come on you, too,” the American pastor told his supporters.

Though he's returned to the U.S., Feucht is set to perform in Alberta on August 22. Currently, the show is scheduled to be held on the Alberta Legislature Grounds, though the provincial NDP is pushing for Premier Danielle Smith's government to block the event.

Feucht has previously performed in Canada, drawing thousands of peaceful supporters to his musical worship in 2023.