Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall leaves the Conservative caucus

'The economic sabotage and unethical, regressive overreach of the Carney-Trudeau government continues to deeply affect Canadians,' Wagantall wrote before stepping down.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 17, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Long-serving Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall announced Wednesday that she will retire from federal politics at the end of August, substantially earlier than her previously stated plan to serve until the next federal election.

Wagantall said her original intention was to continue representing the riding through the next federal election, but has instead chosen to depart on August 31 to prioritize time with her husband, children, and ten grandchildren.

“The depth of support I’ve received over the past four elections has been both sobering and affirming. Sobering, in light of the overwhelming hardships imposed on the lives of those I represent. The economic sabotage and unethical, regressive overreach of the Carney-Trudeau government continues to deeply affect Canadians,” her statement reads.

First elected in 2015, Wagantall has served four terms as a strong voice for rural Saskatchewan values in Ottawa.

Wagantall thanked her staff, constituents, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, describing him as the leader Canada needs at this critical time. She also endorsed local candidate Nelson Pohl as her replacement.

The decision to step down gracefully stands in contrast to several predecessors and recent Conservative colleagues who crossed the floor to the Liberals, allowing the minority government to secure a backroom deal majority rule.

This early exit will trigger a by-election in the safe Conservative riding.

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.