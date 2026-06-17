Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall leaves the Conservative caucus

Long-serving Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall announced Wednesday that she will retire from federal politics at the end of August, substantially earlier than her previously stated plan to serve until the next federal election.

Wagantall said her original intention was to continue representing the riding through the next federal election, but has instead chosen to depart on August 31 to prioritize time with her husband, children, and ten grandchildren.

Although my intent when I first announced my plans to step down as the MP for Yorkton-Melville was to continue to represent the wonderful people of our riding until the next federal election is called, I have decided to take my leave as of August 31, 2026.



Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/gIQIoV8YnJ — Cathay Wagantall (@cathayw) June 17, 2026

“The depth of support I’ve received over the past four elections has been both sobering and affirming. Sobering, in light of the overwhelming hardships imposed on the lives of those I represent. The economic sabotage and unethical, regressive overreach of the Carney-Trudeau government continues to deeply affect Canadians,” her statement reads.

First elected in 2015, Wagantall has served four terms as a strong voice for rural Saskatchewan values in Ottawa.

Wagantall thanked her staff, constituents, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, describing him as the leader Canada needs at this critical time. She also endorsed local candidate Nelson Pohl as her replacement.

The decision to step down gracefully stands in contrast to several predecessors and recent Conservative colleagues who crossed the floor to the Liberals, allowing the minority government to secure a backroom deal majority rule.

This early exit will trigger a by-election in the safe Conservative riding.