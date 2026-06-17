Chief Science Advisor billed taxpayers for 12 business-class trips to Paris, racked up $415,000 in travel expenses

Mona Nemer is facing backlash over her exorbitant spending of taxpayer funds since becoming Canada's Chief Science Advisor.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 17, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: X / ChiefSciCan

Canada's Chief Science Advisor has billed taxpayers more than $415,000 in travel expenses since taking the job, including a dozen business-class flights to Paris and luxury hotel stays costing hundreds of dollars a night.

According to records obtained through Access to Information by Blacklock's Reporter, Chief Science Advisor Mona Nemer has accumulated $415,835 in travel expenses since being appointed in 2017. Within just two months of taking the position, Nemer billed taxpayers nearly $19,000 for travel across Canada and the United States, including a $10,433 business-class trip to Paris.

The records show Nemer took 12 trips to Paris, ten to Washington, five to Tokyo, five to London and three to Brussels. One business-class trip to Stockholm and Madrid cost taxpayers more than $10,000.

Nemer defended the spending during testimony before the House of Commons science committee last November, describing the travel as "science diplomacy."

"I do quite a bit of outreach in my position," Nemer told MPs. "It's people helping each other to advance science."

But Conservative MPs questioned what taxpayers are receiving in return.

"What exactly are Canadian taxpayers paying you to do?" asked Conservative MP Vincent Ho.

"What the Canadian public is paying for is an independent advisor who is functioning in a transparent and trustworthy manner," Nemer replied.

When asked whether she flew business class, Nemer initially declined to answer directly.

"My travel is according to Government of Canada directives," she said.

Pressed repeatedly by Conservative MP Jagsharan Singh Mahal on whether the flights were economy or business class, Nemer responded: "It's unimportant. I don't remember."

The newly released records appear to answer that question, showing multiple business-class international flights, including the dozen trips to Paris.

The spending extended beyond airfare. Hotel bills included stays at Vancouver's Hotel Blu costing $526 per night, Geneva's Hotel Auteuil Manotel at $577 per night and Madrid's Hotel Miguel Angel at $815 per night.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-17 14:09:55 -0400
    But, if she were to charge a $16 glass of orange juice, she might lose her job.