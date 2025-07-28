Sean Feucht Montreal update: No tickets (yet), Church a/c unit damaged by smoke bombs

This past Friday at Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal, Christian artist and pastor Sean Feucht led a peaceful worship service with live music.

But the city of Montreal tried to shut it down, claiming the church did not have the permit and authorization to host Feucht.

In reality, the city's problem with Feucht wasn't paperwork; it was with who he is.

Feucht is an American and a Christian who stands for traditional values. He's pro-life, and yes, he's been seen praying with President Donald Trump.

That's the real reason he was targeted by the city.

His crime? Refusing to bow to political correctness and standing firm in his faith.

But the service went ahead anyway, and that's when chaos broke out.

Radical protesters and Antifa showed up. One agitator made it inside the church and threw two smoke bombs onto the stage.

Montreal police, supposedly there to protect the event, seemed to have lost control. Protesters blocked the street and stood on the church's stairway.

Here's the latest on the situation: despite media reports claiming the Ministerios Restauración Church was fined $2,500, a source confirmed to Rebel News the church has received no official notice yet.

It's interesting that the city confirmed to the media it had ticketed the church without even talking to the church.

We also learned that city inspectors entered during the worship, taking photos, to seemingly building a case against the church. As a reminder, disrupting church services in Canada is illegal under Section 176 of the Criminal Code.

The smoke bombs thrown by the protester damaged the church's air conditioning system, and as you can imagine, repairs won't be cheap.

Rebel News has connected Ministerios Restauración with lawyers and we will be staying on top of this story — because if this can be done to a church, it can be done to any of us.