Citizenship certificates granted under 'lost Canadians' law suspended by federal government

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to the Canadian government abruptly suspending a number of Canadian citizenship certificates over questionable or illegitimate supporting documents.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada emailed an unknown number of people on Saturday informing them that their Canadian citizenship certificates were being revoked, according to the CBC.

The email was sent to individuals who became eligible for citizenship in December of 2025 after a new law made it much easier for people with a Canadian ancestor (even 2nd or 3rd generation born abroad) to claim Canadian citizenship.

Lise explained why it's a positive step for the federal government to be taking immigration more seriously. "I do believe that this, on the whole, is a good thing considering we're full," she said.

"We're at capacity, we have no vacancy in Canada right now. So until we can get a hold of our immigration a little bit, you know, the out of control spending, the impact on the housing market, the way that this has suppressed wages in Canada, and the overall way that the Liberals' approach to immigration has harmed the country, I'm kind of happy that some of the certificates got taken back," Lise continued.

The suspension of certain citizenship certificates issued under the December 2025 law comes as IRCC works to ensure the integrity of the citizenship-by-descent process following a rapid increase in approvals.