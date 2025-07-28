Sean Feucht schedules Aug. 22 show for Alberta legislature grounds

A pro-Trump Christian singer, whose east coast Canadian tour dates were cancelled and moved, is scheduled to play at the Alberta legislature grounds in August. Alberta Infrastructure did not say whether the event would proceed, as reported by the National Post.

U.S. musician Sean Feucht's cross-country tour, which includes an August 22 performance in Edmonton, has faced protests and cancellations.

Let Us Worship emerged in response to Canada's oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns. Though the pandemic ended, anti-Christian bias persists.

Tour organizers had submitted an incomplete event permit application, according to Alberta Infrastructure.

A spokesperson informed the Post that the event "must comply with security protocols, public safety, and venue guidelines," adding, "We are taking steps to help organizers submit a complete application."

To use the Alberta Legislature Grounds, applications must be submitted four weeks in advance, according to the province. Applicants are also required to have a security plan, proof of permits and licenses, and at least $2 million in liability insurance, among other stipulations.

Questions regarding whether the show would proceed or if heightened security would be required were not addressed in the statement. Rebel News requested clarification on the issue but received no response by the time of publication.

Feucht, also an author and missionary, advocates for U.S. government policy to reflect traditional Christian values amidst a “spiritual war.” He ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Republican in 2020.

Feucht's initial six Canadian tour venues were cancelled, but he managed to secure alternative locations for three of them.

Last Wednesday, an event scheduled to take place at the York Redoubt National Historic Site in Halifax was instead held in a local farmer's field after he offered it to the singer and audience.

On social media, Feucht said organizers had obtained a permit that was subsequently revoked. He further claimed to be informing the U.S. president of his experiences, posting, "I've been in touch with senior White House officials and they are watching what is unfolding with blatant Christian persecution in Canada."

Other Canadian cities like Charlottetown, Moncton, Quebec City, Gatineau and Vaughan revoked permits citing public safety, permitting issues, or local codes of conduct.

Montreal's Friday service proceeded despite city threats and two smoke bombs thrown by a protester. No arrests were made.

The Plateau Mont-Royal church that held the service was reportedly fined $2,500 by the city for hosting the U.S. Christian rocker. This occurred despite earlier warnings and the absence of a permit.

The rocker, Feucht, had stated before the event that it was a "church service" and "not a performance." He also held shows in Ottawa and Toronto over the weekend.

Feucht addressed the smoke bomb attack by a protester against worshipers in Montreal on Saturday. He suggested that Antifa protesters intended to ambush worshippers if they were forced to evacuate, noting, "The greatest miracle of that moment was the fire alarms didn't go off."

As first reported by Rebel News, police briefly entered the church and then confirmed the show would proceed.

Feucht added, “There's a whole group of really nasty people waiting outside of the church.”

In a prior social media post, the musician noted, “... to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist—and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.”

Law enforcement were heavily present as Feucht supporters arrived, met by local anti-Trump, ‘anti-fascism’ protestors. At least one demonstrator was arrested.