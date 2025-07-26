City fines Montreal church $2,500 for hosting Sean Feucht

The City of Montreal fined a Plateau Mont-Royal church $2,500 for hosting a U.S. Christian rocker despite prior warnings.

Montreal officials announced Église MR, where Feucht's "Revive in 25" tour stopped, will receive the fine. The Spanish-speaking church on Roy St. reportedly defied warnings from inspectors and police earlier that day.

“The church did not have a permit to organize a concert,” Catherine Cadotte told the Montreal Gazette. “A statement of offence will be issued since the organization violated the regulations.”

Feucht clarified before the event that “this is a church service” and “not a performance.”

The author and missionary advocates for U.S. government policy to reflect traditional Christian values amidst a “spiritual war.” He ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Republican in 2020.

Police briefly entered the church before Friday’s event, then confirmed the show would proceed, according to media reports.

Law enforcement were heavily present as Feucht supporters arrived, met by local anti-Trump, ‘anti-fascism’ protestors. At least one demonstrator was arrested.

In the hours that followed, police monitored the church where dozens sang and prayed. A smoke bomb was thrown inside, but no arrests were made.

The protest crowd outside the church had thinned by 8:30 p.m., according to the Gazette.

The Montreal service proceeded after other Canadian cities like Halifax, Charlottetown, Quebec City, and Vaughan revoked permits citing public safety.

Despite the sweeping cancellations, Feucht continued the first leg of his Canadian tour at alternate locations, with subsequent shows scheduled today in Ottawa and Sunday in Toronto.

In a video posted Wednesday, the musician made note of that, stating, “they're [progressives] not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

“This is not the hour to cower,” he said. “... we are going to gather.”

In a separate post, Feucht notes, “... to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist—and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.”

Let Us Worship emerged in response to Canada's oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns. Though the pandemic ended, anti-Christian bias persists.