BREAKING: Montrealers, police gather outside church hosting Christian rocker, Sean Feucht

The City of Montreal failed to ban a Friday evening concert by Sean Feucht, a peaceful Christian rock musician and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Feucht, performing in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal, previously expressed disappointment with several cancellations along the east coast and into central Canada.

BREAKING: Montreal police have arrested an anti-Christian rocker protester from within the Antifa crowd.



Meanwhile, a woman proudly waves her “anti-fascist” flag on the church steps as Sean Feucht prepares to lead worship tonight. pic.twitter.com/s6UMGCAHVt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 25, 2025

Protestors gathered to condemn his presence. Despite chaos, the event is ongoing.

A smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at the musician moments ago. Local law enforcement declined to comment to Rebel News.

According to Catherine Cadotte, a spokesperson for the Montreal mayor's office, the show "goes against the values of inclusion, solidarity and respect." CBC News reported that the venue would be informed the concert cannot proceed.

"Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not accepted in Montreal and, as in other Canadian cities, the show will not be tolerated," she told the state broadcaster.

Antifa have now swarmed the entrance of the church where Sean Feucht is performing tonight. pic.twitter.com/giB5UvM16C — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) July 25, 2025

However, Feucht declared on X that the church wouldn't back down, urging followers to "take a stand for the gospel in Canada," though it was unclear if this referred to the city's plans to stop his performance.

Since Wednesday, the singer's permits to perform have been revoked in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Gatineau, and Vaughan.