BREAKING: Montrealers, police gather outside church hosting Christian rocker, Sean Feucht

A smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at the musician moments ago. Local police refused comment.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   July 25, 2025   |   News   |   3 Comments

The City of Montreal failed to ban a Friday evening concert by Sean Feucht, a peaceful Christian rock musician and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Feucht, performing in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal, previously expressed disappointment with several cancellations along the east coast and into central Canada.

Protestors gathered to condemn his presence. Despite chaos, the event is ongoing. 

A smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at the musician moments ago. Local law enforcement declined to comment to Rebel News.

According to Catherine Cadotte, a spokesperson for the Montreal mayor's office, the show "goes against the values of inclusion, solidarity and respect." CBC News reported that the venue would be informed the concert cannot proceed.

"Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not accepted in Montreal and, as in other Canadian cities, the show will not be tolerated," she told the state broadcaster. 

However, Feucht declared on X that the church wouldn't back down, urging followers to "take a stand for the gospel in Canada," though it was unclear if this referred to the city's plans to stop his performance. 

Since Wednesday, the singer's permits to perform have been revoked in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Gatineau, and Vaughan.

LET US WORSHIP

8,963 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Anthony Salotti
    commented 2025-07-26 06:36:07 -0400
    Time to take back our country .
  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-07-25 23:09:17 -0400
    An absolutely pathetic act by our mayoral hippy Valérie Plante. I can’t wait for her to be removed from office.
  • S M
    commented 2025-07-25 21:50:53 -0400
    Once you find the group that is causing this and not just this event, all the " good" in society that is being attacked for the destruction of the very fundamentals of a healthy society. I will predict once these people and organizations are brought into the light will be met with very serious civilian harms, these destructors of the very moral fabric of a healthy society will be held accountable. Generally I feel that these people and organizations epitomize the definition of the word coward and are eagerly willing to use ANYONE who is susceptible to easy influence/weak minded, covid is a prime example of this weak minded and easily influenced that eager harm others over false profits.