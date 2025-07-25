BREAKING: Montrealers, police gather outside church hosting Christian rocker, Sean Feucht
A smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at the musician moments ago. Local police refused comment.
The City of Montreal failed to ban a Friday evening concert by Sean Feucht, a peaceful Christian rock musician and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feucht, performing in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal, previously expressed disappointment with several cancellations along the east coast and into central Canada.
BREAKING: Montreal police have arrested an anti-Christian rocker protester from within the Antifa crowd.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 25, 2025
Meanwhile, a woman proudly waves her “anti-fascist” flag on the church steps as Sean Feucht prepares to lead worship tonight. pic.twitter.com/s6UMGCAHVt
Protestors gathered to condemn his presence. Despite chaos, the event is ongoing.
A smoke bomb was reportedly thrown at the musician moments ago. Local law enforcement declined to comment to Rebel News.
According to Catherine Cadotte, a spokesperson for the Montreal mayor's office, the show "goes against the values of inclusion, solidarity and respect." CBC News reported that the venue would be informed the concert cannot proceed.
"Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not accepted in Montreal and, as in other Canadian cities, the show will not be tolerated," she told the state broadcaster.
Antifa have now swarmed the entrance of the church where Sean Feucht is performing tonight. pic.twitter.com/giB5UvM16C— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) July 25, 2025
However, Feucht declared on X that the church wouldn't back down, urging followers to "take a stand for the gospel in Canada," though it was unclear if this referred to the city's plans to stop his performance.
Since Wednesday, the singer's permits to perform have been revoked in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Gatineau, and Vaughan.
COMMENTS
Crude Sausage commented 2025-07-25 23:09:17 -0400An absolutely pathetic act by our mayoral hippy Valérie Plante. I can’t wait for her to be removed from office.
-
S M commented 2025-07-25 21:50:53 -0400Once you find the group that is causing this and not just this event, all the " good" in society that is being attacked for the destruction of the very fundamentals of a healthy society. I will predict once these people and organizations are brought into the light will be met with very serious civilian harms, these destructors of the very moral fabric of a healthy society will be held accountable. Generally I feel that these people and organizations epitomize the definition of the word coward and are eagerly willing to use ANYONE who is susceptible to easy influence/weak minded, covid is a prime example of this weak minded and easily influenced that eager harm others over false profits.