ABC sparks controversy over discouraging Aussie pride on Australia Day

The national broadcaster is under fire for suggesting Australians keep patriotic displays private.

Rebel News
  |   January 19, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

The ABC has once again found itself embroiled in controversy after publishing an opinion piece that discourages Australians from publicly celebrating their national pride on Australia Day. Critics argue that this stance is out of touch with mainstream Australia and raises questions about the broadcaster's supposed impartiality.

The article, titled If you dress in patriotic clothing on Australia Day, can venues legally restrict your entry?, explores whether private venues can legally refuse entry to individuals wearing Australia-themed attire. It concludes with the assertion that “it might be safest to do so in private homes or public settings — otherwise you might run the risk of being ousted.”

This suggestion has sparked backlash, with many Australians questioning why the ABC appears to be advocating against public expressions of patriotism on a day meant to unite the nation.

While Australia Day has faced criticism from some quarters over its date, it remains a widely celebrated national holiday for the majority of Australians, with attempts by activists to cancel celebrations only driving its popularity to record highs.

Public events, BBQs, and flag-waving are staples of the day, with many viewing it as an opportunity to come together as a community.

The ABC’s article, however, seems to align with a minority view that public displays of national pride are problematic. Critics say this approach panders to a woke ideology rather than reflecting the sentiments of the broader Australian public.

The ABC’s mandate requires it to remain impartial, but this latest article has led to further accusations that the broadcaster is promoting a politically charged agenda. Critics argue that this undermines its role as a unifying force in Australian media.

SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day

12,101 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Australia Day is essential for Australians of all backgrounds! It's our one day of the year, and nobody should touch it.

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.