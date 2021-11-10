WATCH: Active duty police officer says COVID enforcement violates oath she swore

The officer explained how she thinks pandemic enforcement goes against the oath she swore to uphold when she started her career.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 10, 2021

This weekend, at a protest against COVID restrictions in Toronto, an active duty police officer from an unspecified force in Ontario described why she thinks that COVID enforcement duties directly violate the oath and ideals she swore to uphold when she became an officer.

The officer, who identified herself as Erin Howard, described how her colleagues “appear to be brainwashed,” adding that police services are heavily influenced by politics and “the fear of economic reprisal.”

Howard, who is involved with the Police On Guard group, also shared a story of a discussion she had with her sergeant surrounding an incident involving an unvaccinated parent at a hockey rink.

