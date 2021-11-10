WATCH: Active duty police officer says COVID enforcement violates oath she swore

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada! $1,327,427.65 Raised

This weekend, at a protest against COVID restrictions in Toronto, an active duty police officer from an unspecified force in Ontario described why she thinks that COVID enforcement duties directly violate the oath and ideals she swore to uphold when she became an officer.

https://twitter.com/realmonsanto/status/1457028412011331592

The officer, who identified herself as Erin Howard, described how her colleagues “appear to be brainwashed,” adding that police services are heavily influenced by politics and “the fear of economic reprisal.”

Howard, who is involved with the Police On Guard group, also shared a story of a discussion she had with her sergeant surrounding an incident involving an unvaccinated parent at a hockey rink.

https://twitter.com/realmonsanto/status/1457083579637420040