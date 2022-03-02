Alabama restricts man from having 'Let's go Brandon' licence plate

Trussville Tribune

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

An Alabama man has been ordered to remove his “Let’s go Brandon” licence plate, after he ordered it in January. Should he refuse to do so, he faces revocation of his vehicle registration and possible fines.

The Alabama Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division has recalled the licence plate, “LGBFJB,” which Nathan Kirk, the owner of the vehicle, ordered. The government department deemed the language “objectionable” because it is a clear reference for “Let’s go Brandon, F*** Joe Biden.”

As detailed by the Washington Examiner, Kirk’s customized licence plate is yellow and features the “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden symbol, often seen on libertarian flags.

The Trussville Tribune reports that the state sent Kirk a letter saying it considered the licence plate “to be offensive to the peace and dignity of the state of Alabama.”

The publication reported:

A personalized license plate could take two to six weeks to arrive, but Kirk noticed that his tag took much longer. So when the temporary paper tag he received expired, he reached out to understand why he had not received his license plate yet. Kirk said he was told it was due to a shortage of aluminum. Kirk then had to order a new license plate in December 2021, and in January 2022, he finally received his personalized license plate. Kirk assumed the headache was over and installed his new tag. However, Kirk received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division in February 2022 stating that his license plate “contains objectionable language which is considered by the Department to be offensive to the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama. Registration for this personalized license plate message will not be issued/renewed.”

The letter informed Kirk that he needed to return the licence plate in 10 days or face revocation of his vehicle registration. The letter also warned that he could also face a $500 fine for the first offense and “$1,000 for the second or subsequent offence.”

If his vehicle registration is rendered invalid, his truck will be impounded.

“It’s been on the road for a month, and it was approved a long time ago; it was approved immediately when I bought it,” Kirk said. “They didn’t have any issue, taking the six or $700 it cost from me.”

Kirk told the publication that he considered the threats a violation of his freedoms.

“It’s 100% suppression of First Amendment rights,” Kirk said. “It could stand for anything; I just kind of like those letters. I could get the letters FFFFFF, and it could stand for anything.”

The letter states that Kirk can pursue an appeal process if he does not agree with the department.

“If you are dissatisfied by the above action of the Department of Revenue, Section 40-12-275, Code of Alabama 1975, as provided in Act 2019-305. ‘An appeal concerning the denial of the issuance or renewal of a license plate shall be made with the circuit court of the county where the motor vehicle is registered.'”