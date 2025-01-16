Albanese called out for inaction on antisemitism as 'terrorists' strike again

Residents of Dover Heights, Sydney, woke to a scene of destruction on Friday as two vehicles were set ablaze, antisemitic graffiti was scrawled, and a home was defaced in a disturbing act.

The early morning attack saw a van and a Mercedes Benz engulfed in flames outside a Military Road property, once owned by Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. One vehicle bore the hateful message “f*** Jews” in spray paint. The incident is the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks in Sydney, leaving the Jewish community shaken.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called out Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his weak handling of rising antisemitism. “This envoy was put in a long time ago and every suggestion she’s made has been ignored by the Prime Minister,” he said on the Today show. “These people aren’t hoons, these people are terrorists… The PM has walked both sides of the street, unfortunately on this issue, and there just hasn’t been the strong enough leadership that’s required.”

Albanese condemned the attack, calling it “against everything we stand for” and urged for calm amidst tensions. “What we need to do is to lower the temperature in the community,” he told ABC Radio National.

Anti-Semitism has surged over 700% in Australia—it should never have come to this.



When vile acts unfolded at the Sydney Opera House, strong leadership could have stopped the spread of hate. Instead, Australians were met with weakness from the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/9vTVUwRFFt — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) January 16, 2025

NSW Premier Chris Minns joined the condemnation, describing the incident as a “disgusting and dangerous act of violence.” He indicated that discussions with state and territory leaders on antisemitism remain an option, stressing that a dedicated police strikeforce is working tirelessly to identify the perpetrators.

Local Jewish leaders, including Mayor Will Nemesh, are demanding stronger laws and proactive government measures. “It started off with graffiti. It’s now moving to arson… Where is this going to end?” he asked. Another resident expressed deep frustration: “We’re sick and tired of the Jewish community being attacked… What’s next? Is it murder on the streets?”