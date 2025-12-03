Alberta doubles down on firearm rights

At this year's United Conservative Party annual general meeting, Premier Smith announced new measures that will be implemented under the Sovereignty Act to protect lawful firearm owners.

This includes protecting Alberta residents from the federal gun 'buyback' scheme, and instilling the right of homeowners to protect themselves lawfully against home invaders and criminal actors.

This announcement was met with great approval by UCP members, and has now been officially announced by Mickey Amery, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General for the province of Alberta.

During the annual convention, we interviewed Amery as well as Alberta's Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant.

Both criticized the federal government for its failed approach to reducing gun crime: instead of targeting the illegal firearms that are used in nearly all violent offences, it has focused almost exclusively on further restricting law-abiding, licensed gun owners.