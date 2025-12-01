UCP ministers and members speak out at annual convention as province charts new path forward

The United Conservative Party of Alberta held its annual general meeting in Edmonton over the weekend, with elections being held for internal positions within the UCP, and votes being cast to determine where party members stand on certain political matters.

One day prior to this event, Premier Smith signed a memorandum of understanding with Prime Minister Mark Carney focusing on energy. This announcement caused division within Alberta conservatives, which was more than palpable through the event.

We put questions to the premier, and interviewed ministers, advocacy groups, and attendees, to get their reaction to the new agreement and much more.

If B.C.extremists veto Alberta’s pipeline, should Alberta just go south to the U.S. — like Nutrien did? I asked Premier @ABDanielleSmith. pic.twitter.com/UJ1CCFBjck — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 29, 2025

At the forefront of this divide is Alberta independence, led by the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP). Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid interviewed their representatives at the AGM to uncover how this movement appears to be taking over the party.

Despite Smith's high approval, advocating for a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada" amongst UCP voters resulted in a largely negative response. However, the crowd gave a standing ovation when APP co-founder Jeffrey Rath asked who favours "a free and independent Alberta".

We interviewed over half a dozen Alberta ministers regarding their respective roles. This includes Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean, Minister of Municipal Affairs Dan Williams, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon, Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Minister of Education and Childcare Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Alberta Mickey Amery, and Alberta Chief Firearms Office Teri Bryant.

Advocacy groups fighting targeted campaigns were also present, including 'Stop The NDP', whose Executive Director Craig Chandler we interviewed. 'Albertans Against No-Fault Insurance' also took a stand at this AGM, passing a resolution to repeal upcoming auto insurance changes. We spoke with their representative Tyler Van Vliet for their reaction to the situation.

Check out all of our coverage below:

Alberta Prosperity Project founder Jeffrey Rath:

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf

Minister of Municipal Affairs Dan Williams

Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean

Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon