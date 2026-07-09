Alberta Fact Check: Banks and other financial institutions will not flee an independent Alberta

In Canada, TD is a prime example. Between 25 and 30 percent of the bank’s operations and net income are outside of Canada. In fact, every one of Canada’s “Big Six” banks has large operations outside the border. It would take little in the way of adaptation to continue operating within an independent Alberta.

In the event of a positive vote in a binding independence referendum (October’s referendum is non-binding), the process for provincial secession would begin, but day to day operations the day after the vote would remain unchanged. The province would have to pass a form of continuity legislation to ensure stability, and negotiations for independence would commence. Alberta would need to draft new banking legislation, but it wouldn’t be complicated. The developed world has designed almost standardized banking regulations which could be replicated. In the meantime, banks would continue to operate under existing laws.

There are modern precedents to be followed. When Czechoslovakia split in the 1990s, new central banks were created, and everyday banking didn’t collapse. Large Canadian banks would likely recharter their Alberta operations or convert branches into subsidiaries (separate legal companies) under Alberta law. This is exactly how international banking works.

If indeed a bank chose to cease operations in Alberta, it would sell those operations to another bank with the associated assets and liabilities. It wouldn't impact the accounts or debts of citizens.

The transition wouldn’t happen overnight, and there would be legislative work to be done. But maintaining banks and banking standards within an independent Alberta wouldn’t be an insurmountable hurdle by any measure.

Considering what happened during the Truckers’ Convoy protests in Ottawa, the accounts of Albertans would likely be more secure than ever post-independence.