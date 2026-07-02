Alberta Fact Check: Carney wants to 'unlock' energy potential Ottawa helped constrain?
The federal government's own recent actions suggest an acknowledgement that some of the policies it imposed on Alberta became obstacles to development, with Ottawa now pursuing major-project agreements with the province and talking openly about new pipelines.
Ottawa spent years restricting Alberta's energy industry and is now asking for credit for "unlocking" Canada's energy potential.
Prime Minister Mark Carney recently declared that it is time to "unlock Canada's full potential as an energy superpower." But for many Albertans, that raises an obvious question: Who put the locks on in the first place?
It’s time to unlock Canada’s full potential as an energy superpower. pic.twitter.com/lSPg1QcSMO— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 30, 2026
Over the past decade, the federal government imposed or proposed a series of policies fiercely opposed by Alberta's energy sector, including:
- A federal carbon pricing regime;
- The proposed oil and gas emissions cap;
- The Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, which effectively bans crude oil tankers from British Columbia's north coast;
- Lengthy federal project reviews and regulatory hurdles that industry leaders say made major projects difficult to finance.
Even the federal government's own recent actions suggest an acknowledgment that some of those policies became obstacles to development. Ottawa is now pursuing major-project agreements with Alberta, talking openly about new pipelines and presenting energy development as a national priority.
That's why critics like Keith Wilson argue Carney's comments amount to a political reversal rather than a new vision.
Ottawa locked Alberta’s energy potential with anti-energy laws, endless delays, carbon taxes, emissions caps, tanker bans, and political hostility.— Keith Wilson (@ikwilson) July 2, 2026
Now Ottawa wants praise for promising to “unlock” what it should never have locked in the first place.
That is not a victory. That… pic.twitter.com/4xQ7IN6ON9
The irony isn't lost on Alberta. For years, federal politicians and regulators argued that stricter climate policies and additional conditions on oil and gas development were necessary.
Now, amid global energy insecurity and economic concerns, Ottawa is using the language of energy expansion and nation-building.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-02 17:26:46 -0400 FlagHe’s acting like an arsonist who helps put out the fire that he started. Then again, he probably doesn’t see Alberta’s oil and gas as belonging to Alberta.