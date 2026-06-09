Alberta Fact Check: Did Quebec separatists meet with foreign governments? Yes, repeatedly

During the 1995 referendum period, Quebec separatists actively cultivated support and recognition from American, French and other international actors.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

CPAC (right)

Former NDP MP Charlie Angus recently claimed he had “never seen the Parti Québécois talking about taking American money to break up our country” while contrasting Quebec separatists with Alberta separatists who allegedly met with U.S. officials.

The historical record shows that Quebec's separatist movement not only met with foreign officials, but it also actively sought meetings with American, French, and other international actors in the lead-up to the 1995 referendum.

In February 1995, the Los Angeles Times reported that Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau sought a private meeting with U.S. president Bill Clinton during Clinton's visit to Ottawa.

The article noted Clinton found himself drawn into Canada's constitutional debate because of the request.

According to reporting and later documentary evidence, Parizeau also participated in secret meetings with U.S. State Department officials prior to the 1995 referendum. Officials questioned Quebec representatives about:

  • NATO membership
  • NORAD participation
  • Future borders
  • Hudson Bay access
  • Trade relations after independence

Quebec's sovereigntist movement also maintained extensive contacts with France, with Parizeau making high-profile visits to France as premier.

During the 1995 referendum period, Quebec separatists actively cultivated support and recognition from French political figures. Even international media at the time noted the controversy created when foreign governments appeared to lend legitimacy to Quebec's independence aspirations.

France's historical relationship with Quebec nationalism was so significant that federalists routinely worried about foreign endorsement of Quebec sovereignty.

The Parti Québécois government did not hide its intention to seek foreign recognition after a successful referendum.

In fact, Parizeau's proposed sovereignty legislation, Bill 1, explicitly contemplated Quebec acting as a sovereign state capable of concluding treaties and negotiating international agreements.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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